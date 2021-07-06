If there is no pressure, there is no fun: Suryakumar Yadav on Lanka series

On his first tour with Rahul Dravid, Suryakumar Yadav said that it is a wonderful opportunity and he will be taking whatever responsibility the management wants him to take. (FILE)

Suryakumar Yadav knows all about pressure but after making his long-awaited debut for India earlier this year, the talented Mumbai batsman is enjoying every opportunity he is getting at the highest level.

Currently, Suryakumar is a part of the Indian team which is touring Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is starting from July 13. And after his debut ( in the England series earlier this year), the right-hander wants to perform despite the burden of expectations.

“I think, that the series against England was a completely different challenge, and every time you come, you start from scratch. Here also I have to start from zero.”

Yadav is among the rare breed of cricketers who thrive under pressure. For him, it is fun.

“Pressure will be there because if there is no pressure, there is no fun. I see it as a challenge and am looking forward to it,” the aggressive right-handed Mumbai batsman said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

The impressive thing about Yadav is his versatility and temperament. Aware that he can be attacking even in the most challenging of situations, there’s no fuss about his batting position.

On his first tour with Rahul Dravid, Yadav said that it is a wonderful opportunity and he will be taking whatever responsibility the management wants him to take.

“This is my first tour with him but I have heard a lot from many players that he is very calm and composed when it comes to this role,” he said.