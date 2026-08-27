Suryakumar Yadav on India comeback: ‘Putting in all the hard work’

Suryakumar Yadav may have lost his captaincy and place in the Indian T20I team but he said that he is continuing to work hard in the hope that “everything falls in place” when asked if he harbours hopes of making a comeback. While Suryakumar led India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup, his form for much of the time that he was captain had been a shadow of what it was before, when he came to be recognised as the best T20 batsman in the world.

“Look, I’m putting in all the hard work and doing everything I can. If things go well, then everything will fall into place,” Suryakumar, the brand ambassador of the Pro Govinda League, replied when asked about his plans for a comeback to the national team.