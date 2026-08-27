Suryakumar Yadav on India comeback: ‘Putting in all the hard work’

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Suryakumar Yadav may have lost his captaincy and place in the Indian T20I team but he said that he is continuing to work hard in the hope that “everything falls in place” when asked if he harbours hopes of making a comeback. While Suryakumar led India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup, his form for much of the time that he was captain had been a shadow of what it was before, when he came to be recognised as the best T20 batsman in the world.
“Look, I’m putting in all the hard work and doing everything I can. If things go well, then everything will fall into place,” Suryakumar, the brand ambassador of the Pro Govinda League, replied when asked about his plans for a comeback to the national team.
It had emerged shortly after the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which Suryakumar scored 270 runs at a strike rate of 147.54 and average of 270 in 13 innings, that he was set to be removed as captain of the Indian team and was unlikely to find a place in the side. He had been made captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format in the wake of leading them to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
A couple of days after this paper reported the development, Shreyas Iyer was revealed as India’s new T20I captain and Suryakumar was left out of the squad that toured Ireland and England. India went on to lose six of the seven matches they played on the tour, with the only match they didn’t lose being the washed out first T20I against England. This included a historic 2-0 defeat to Ireland. They finally broke that string of losses by winning their subsequent three-match series against Zimbabwe 3-0, for which Suryakumar was not included as well.
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