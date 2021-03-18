Off the mark with a six: Surya shines on debut, lights up night sky with 28-ball 50

Suryakumar Yadav announced his arrival on the international stage in scintillating style with a six-off England fast bowler Jofra Archer in the fourth T20 International against India on Thursday.

It was a 143.9kph thunderbolt from Archer and Suryakumar dispatched it over the fence by getting inside the line and hooking it over the fine leg.

The shot of ‘SKY’ sending the ball into the night sky by casually hitting a six off his first ball in international cricket was indeed a shot to behold.

He is now the first Indian to start an international career with a first-ball six.

The audacity to hit a fast bowler and that too in a fearless manner was a reminder of the calypso.

Hitting the first ball in a T20I for a six has so far been achieved by only a handful of players (vs full-member teams). Sohail Tanvir vs Ind Joburg 2007, Mangaliso Mosehle vs SL Centurion 2017, and Surya Kumar Yadav vs Eng Ahmedabad 2021*.

Once he set himself in the middle, Yadav started toying with the field and took on leg-spinner Adil Rashid. A low-paddle sweep brought him a four and then danced down the track to hit him for a six.

What was also pleasing to watch were some of his exquisite shots with minimal feet movement. The punch over extra-cover for a four against Stokes was shot-making at its best.

In just 28 balls, he brought up his fifty and once again reminded one and all that ‘Sky’ is indeed the limit.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.