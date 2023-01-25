Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year

Having taken the world of cricket aback with his 360 degree batting routine for India over the calendar year that included some of the worldlies at the T20 World Cup in Australia, ICC have appointed Suryakumar Yadav as the Men’s T20I Player of the Year for 2022.

The world cricket governing body took to their social media handles to announce the same.

Surya was the leading T20I run scorer in 2022, grabbing 1164 runs off 31 innings and was the only batter around the world to cross the 1000 run mark in the last calendar year.

His runs included nine half centuries and two hundreds, in England and New Zealand. The 32-year-old would add another to his tally in January 2023, becoming only the second Indian batsmen to score three T20I hundreds apart from skipper Rohit Sharma.

At the T20 World Cup in Australia, Surya was India’s second highest run scorer and third highest overall, notching 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68. This included three half centuries.

It was at the same time that Surya took the no. 1 spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings for the first time in his career.