Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Former India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was named Mumbai captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, set to begin on November 14. “It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions,” Surya said.

“We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home,” he added.