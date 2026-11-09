Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

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Former India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was named Mumbai captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, set to begin on November 14. “It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions,” Surya said.
“We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home,” he added.
Mumbai are placed in Elite Group D along with Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha. They will take on Hyderabad in their tournament opener in Kolkata on November 14.
The squad also features India all-rounder Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur, who returns to competitive cricket after missing the first leg of the Ranji Trophy due to a hand injury.
Surya, also known as SKY, was removed as India’s T20I skipper earlier this year and replaced by Shreyas Iyer. He also lost his place in the team at the same time and hasn’t represented the country since then.
Under Surya’s captaincy, India didn’t lose any T20 bilateral series, winning eight of them and drawing one with South Africa. Surya also led India to the 2025 Asia Cup title and defended the T20 World Cup title in the 2026 edition in front of the home fans.
He has scored 3272 runs in 113 T20Is at a strike rate of 162.98 and average of 36.35 with four centuries and 25 half-centuries. He is India’s third-highest run scorer in the format, only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Divyaansh Saxena, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Maxwell Swaminathan, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Hardik Tamore (wk).