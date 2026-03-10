‘He told me how to approach an ICC tournament’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals MS Dhoni advice ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

India’s T20 World cup winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday revealed that he had turned to 2007 T20 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni for advice before the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup. “I had met him (M S Dhoni) before the tournament and he told me how to approach an ICC tournament. He told me that we have a good team, we just have to be courageous and we will definitely win. His reaction after the win was amazing,” said the captain.

With India thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, Surya takes his place among the elite group of captains who have led the Men in Blue to World Cup titles. Rohit Sharma was the captain when India ended an ICC trophy drought with the win in Barbados back in June 2024. Dhoni led India to victories in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup while Kapil Dev’s team won the 1983 ODI World Cup, the first major title for the country.