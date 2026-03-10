‘He told me how to approach an ICC tournament’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals MS Dhoni advice ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India’s T20 World cup winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday revealed that he had turned to 2007 T20 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni for advice before the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup. “I had met him (M S Dhoni) before the tournament and he told me how to approach an ICC tournament. He told me that we have a good team, we just have to be courageous and we will definitely win. His reaction after the win was amazing,” said the captain.
With India thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, Surya takes his place among the elite group of captains who have led the Men in Blue to World Cup titles. Rohit Sharma was the captain when India ended an ICC trophy drought with the win in Barbados back in June 2024. Dhoni led India to victories in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup while Kapil Dev’s team won the 1983 ODI World Cup, the first major title for the country.
“It feels good to join that elite company. I am slowly feeling it. It is a very special feeling to be talked about among such great people. I will try to do the same in the future and help India win more trophies,” he said to PTI Videos.
Suryakumar also reflected on the side’s successful campaign and the road ahead. “It feels good to win 24 and 26 back-to-back. It is a very special feeling. When we won in 2024, we thought it would be so special to do this again at home in 2026. The next target is to win the Olympic gold in 2028. The team has a good momentum. If India wins the T20 World Cup in the same year, it will be great,” he said.
He also said that he is now looking forward to the IPL beginning March 28. “Now the plan is to rest, then prepare for the IPL. In the next cycle we will start preparing for the Olympics where our aim is to win gold,” he said referring to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
