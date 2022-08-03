Suryakumar Yadav moves up to second spot in ICC T20 rankings

Updated: August 3, 2022 8:23:16 pm
India batter Suryakumar Yadav has moved three spots up to the second position in the latest T20 rankings for batters.
Suryakumar, who scored a 44-ball 76 in the third T20 International against the West Indies on Tuesday, moved within two rating points of top-ranked batter, Babar Azam. The knock against the West Indies won Suryakumar the player of the match award.
🔹 Suryakumar’s rapid rise
🔹 Hosein makes big gains
🔹 Markram breaks into the top 🔟
Some big movements in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings 📈
— ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2022
Suryakumar, who now has 816 rating points, leads the batting chart with 111 runs from three matches in the five-match series, which India lead 2-1.
Meanwhile, South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks, who notched half-centuries in all three matches against England, has moved up 16 slots to 15th position.
West Indies batter Brandon King (up 29 places to 27th), England’s Jonny Bairstow (up 13 places to 31st) and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw (joint-37th) have also made notable gains.
Heinrich Klaasen and Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (66th spot) have also moved up in the rankings. South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who grabbed eight wickets in the series against England, has made remarkable gains in the T20 bowlers ranking and advanced to the second spot.
He gained 19 rating points due to his impressive show against England.
Shamsi, who was top-ranked for most of the period from April to October last year, has advanced one slot but remains 64 rating points adrift of top-ranked Josh Hazlewood, who is on 792 rating points.
West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein (up three places to sixth), England’s Chris Jordan (up one place to 16th), New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner (up three places to 17th) and Ish Sodhi (up two places to 19th) are among the others to move up.
In the ODI rankings, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has moved up one slot to 12th position after getting a half-century in the last match of their series in the West Indies.
Subscriber Only Stories
India bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal (16th) and Shardul Thakur (72nd) have also increased in the rankings while West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is up two places to the 30th spot.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Money laundering case: HC seeks ED response to bail plea filed by Iqbal Mirchi aide on medical grounds
Congress hits out after ED move: ‘Politics of vengeance, distraction from job crisis, inflation’
Suryakumar Yadav moves up to second spot in T20 rankings
Taiwan scrambles jets as 22 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line
Anupam Kher has ‘delicious’ lunch at SS Rajamouli’s house, honours filmmaker with a shawl
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Guinness alert: This US woman has fingernails longer than a ‘yellow school bus’
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Visudha Mejo’s release postponed due to Kerala’s torrential rains
Delhi HC suspends Om Prakash Chautala’s sentence in disproportionate assets case
Koffee with Karan 7: Aamir Khan denies being a ‘party pooper’; Kareena Kapoor says ‘You just do your shots’
Kareena Kapoor showers praise on ‘amazing’ Dhanush: ‘His performances are on another level’