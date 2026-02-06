‘He won’t be playing below No.3’: Suryakumar Yadav on Ishan Kishan’s role in T20 World Cup

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Friday all but confirmed Ishan Kishan will be opening the batting for India alongside Abhishek Sharma in India’s T20 World Cup matches. Since his comeback to the Indian setup after more than 2 years on the back of fantastic domestic performances, Kishan has grabbed every opportunity he has gotten with both hands, even slamming a maiden T20I century against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also slammed a quickfire half century against south Africa in India’s warm up match a couple of days ago while opening the innings with Abhishek which made it all the more certain that he will be replacing regular wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in India’s Playing XI, come the World Cup.