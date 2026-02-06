‘He won’t be playing below No.3’: Suryakumar Yadav on Ishan Kishan’s role in T20 World Cup

Since his comeback to the Indian setup after more than 2 years on the back of fantastic domestic performances, Kishan has grabbed every opportunity he has gotten with both hands, even slamming a maiden T20I century against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 6, 2026 05:21 PM IST
Ishan Kishan India T20 World CupIshan Kishan bats in the nets ahead of India's T20 World Cup opener against USA. (Express Photo | Narendra Vaskar)
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Friday all but confirmed Ishan Kishan will be opening the batting for India alongside Abhishek Sharma in India’s T20 World Cup matches. Since his comeback to the Indian setup after more than 2 years on the back of fantastic domestic performances, Kishan has grabbed every opportunity he has gotten with both hands, even slamming a maiden T20I century against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also slammed a quickfire half century against south Africa in India’s warm up match a couple of days ago while opening the innings with Abhishek which made it all the more certain that he will be replacing regular wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in India’s Playing XI, come the World Cup.

“The way he has played in the last few games and also domestic cricket, he has been playing the same way,” Suryakumar said. “He opened in the warm-up. Hope he bats the same way wherever he plays.” And where will that be? High up the order, certainly. “He won’t be playing below number three,” the captain confirmed.

Also Read | T20 WORLD CUP PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation

The Indian skipper also said it was a “good headache” to have more left-handed batters than right-handers.

“Are you enjoying watching the fours and sixes being hit or not?” Suryakumar answered when asked if it was an issue for the team management.

“I think it is a good headache and I feel it is an over-rated conversation. At this stage, when you have played so much cricket against the left-arm spinners or off-spinners, whatever it is, you have played enough cricket and you (also) have practiced a lot.

“On a given day, irrespective of a spinner is bowling or a fast bowler is bowling to two left-handers or two right-handers, your job is to do what you (can) do (for) the best for the team and that is what is happening,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

