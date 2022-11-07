scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is the new Mr. 360 degree: Sunil Gavaskar lauds SKY’s knock vs Zimbabwe

With 225 runs, Yadav is now second only to teammate Virat Kohli (246) in the tournament's runs-list for players who competed only in the Super 12 phase.

Suryakumar yadav, Suryakumar yadav batting, Suryakumar yadav, IND vs ZIM, ZIM vs IND, Sunil GavaskarIndia's Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar hailed Suryakumar Yadav’s shot selection during India’s game against Zimbabwe on Sunday. SKY enthralled the 82,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with his 25-ball 61. The 71-run trouncing booked India a semi-final against England.

Hailing Suryakumar for his fabulous batting display, Gavaskar told India Today, “Each of those innings was pretty much 360 degrees. He is the new Mr. 360 degree. There was that one shot that he hit for a six just to the left of the wicketkeeper. Then he went a little squarer in the final overs, for example, taking advantage of the angle that the bowler was trying to aim at. Then also the lofted extra cover drive, he has got every shot in the book. There was a straight drive as well.”

“He is actually turning out to be the player who is taking India to totals which you can defend. The score India got was the highest T20I score at the MCG. Without his 61 not out, India would not have reached even 150,” Gavaskar further added.

The star India batter has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60 in 28 innings this year. Surya has hit one century and nine half-centuries with the best score of 117. His strike rate has been 186.24.

The 32-year-old is the first Indian to achieve the feat and only the second player ever to do so, following in the footsteps of Mohammad Rizwan in 2021, with the Pakistan opener finishing with 1326 runs last year.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 08:23:05 am
