Suryakumar Yadav’s message to Sanju Samson when he was not playing: ‘If God has written something for you…”

The end of the 2026 T20 World Cup for Sanju Samson couldn’t be more different to the way it began. After a poor run of form in the series against New Zealand before the tournament, Samson lost his spot in the playing XI to Ishan Kishan, who had piled on runs in the same series. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, speaking to The Indian Express, revealed the conversation between him and Samson when the latter was not part of the team.

“Sanju came with a lot going for him — a keeper who can bat at the top. I remember he came to me once and asked: “Just tell me what you want from me in this team.” We said: we want the same Sanju Samson we’ve seen tear attacks apart. And then he told the whole team — we will keep playing what the team wants before what we want. Only then will we achieve something special,” Surya said to this publication.