Suryakumar Yadav’s message to Sanju Samson when he was not playing: ‘If God has written something for you…”

The end of the 2026 T20 World Cup for Sanju Samson couldn’t be more different to the way it began. After a poor run of form in the series against New Zealand before the tournament, Samson lost his spot in the playing XI to Ishan Kishan, who had piled on runs in the same series. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, speaking to The Indian Express, revealed the conversation between him and Samson when the latter was not part of the team.
“Sanju came with a lot going for him — a keeper who can bat at the top. I remember he came to me once and asked: “Just tell me what you want from me in this team.” We said: we want the same Sanju Samson we’ve seen tear attacks apart. And then he told the whole team — we will keep playing what the team wants before what we want. Only then will we achieve something special,” Surya said to this publication.
“When he was not playing I told him: this is a difficult phase but you have to take it in stride. If God has written something for you, you will get it. He was preparing himself — if the opportunity comes, grab it, and the whole world will witness it,” he added.
Although India eventually win the T20 World Cup, things did not look as bright after their 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 game. The co-hosts were under serious threat of getting eliminated from the tournament. Who does Skipper turn to inspire the group? It is Hardik Pandya.
“When we were in the Asia Cup I told Hardik: you are the most experienced big-match player in this group, share that with the others — talk to them about how to play in big games,” said Suryakumar. “Then after the South Africa game, something shifted. Hardik and I sat down with the entire batting unit and had a long conversation about how we needed to bat going forward — what the identity of this team actually was. After that our tide changed. Bumrah doesn’t need to be told anything — he knows how to work with the bowling unit. Whenever there’s a pressure situation he comes running and talks to the players. I saw that as his best quality. Axar is the same.”
