Suryakumar Yadav wins 17th Player of the Match award, breaks Kohli’s T20I record

Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Virat Kohli to become Indian with most PoTM awards in T20Is. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar & FILE)

India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, delivered a match-winning performance to begin the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, rescuing his side from a precarious position against the USA with a classy 84 not out. His innings powered India to a competitive 161 for 9 after they had slumped to 77 for 6, securing a 29-run victory for the Men in Blue in their Group A opener in Mumbai on Saturday. His game-defining knock helped Suryakumar become the Indian with the most Player of the Match (PoTM) awards in T20I cricket.

In his 105th T20I, the former world No. 1 T20I batter claimed his 17th PoTM award, surpassing Virat Kohli’s tally of 16 PoTMs in 125 matches.