‘Our flight is booked and we are going to Colombo’: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on travelling to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan’s boycott call

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that despite Pakistan announcing the boycott of the India match at the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will still be travelling to Colombo. The two arch-rivals are scheduled to face off in a group stage match in Sri Lanka on February 15 but the Pakistan government have urged its team to not take part in the India match in response to Bangladesh’s ouster from the competition after refusing to travel to India citing security concerns.

“I feel their decision is not in my control. I wish I could take their decisions call but it is their call. We had played in the Asia Cup as well and we played them three times. Our mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no (to playing against Pakistan). They have. ICC has given the fixture. Our flight is booked and we are going there (to Colombo). The team discussion is that we are playing first on February 7, then we will go there,” Suryakumar said during the pre-tournament captains’ press meet on Thursday.