‘Our flight is booked and we are going to Colombo’: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on travelling to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan’s boycott call

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that despite Pakistan announcing the boycott of the India match at the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will still be travelling to Colombo. The two arch-rivals are scheduled to face off in a group stage match in Sri Lanka on February 15 but the Pakistan government have urged its team to not take part in the India match in response to Bangladesh’s ouster from the competition after refusing to travel to India citing security concerns.
“I feel their decision is not in my control. I wish I could take their decisions call but it is their call. We had played in the Asia Cup as well and we played them three times. Our mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no (to playing against Pakistan). They have. ICC has given the fixture. Our flight is booked and we are going there (to Colombo). The team discussion is that we are playing first on February 7, then we will go there,” Suryakumar said during the pre-tournament captains’ press meet on Thursday.
“We played some good cricket against them. We have been told that the game is on 15th, the game is at a neutral venue and if we get an opportunity we will play. It’s a difficult call for them (Pakistani players) as well,” he added.
Ever since Bangladesh put in a request to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka citing security concerns and failed, Pakistan had been protesting against the decision. In a show of support to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, they voted in favour of their request in the ICC board meeting and Naqvi even threatened to boycott the tournament. When Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India, they were eventually replaced by Scotland for the tournament.
After the Pakistan government’s unprecedented intervention on Sunday, the ICC released a statement reminding the PCB of the potential consequences. While the world body didn’t specify sanctions, there has been talk that the Pakistan board might end up facing a hefty fine since their action would result in the broadcaster suffering a big loss in the high-value game. The ICC can also punish the PCB with a temporary ban on bilateral series, leading to international isolation.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.