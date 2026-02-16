‘Surya ne jo tamacha mara hai’, former Pakistani cricketer on India’s part-timers bowling to them

After bowling Tilak. Surya also called in Rinku Singh to bowl one over where he conceded nine runs. (AP Photo)

Before the start of the much anticipated India-Pakistan match, the conversation was around how the Indian bowling line-up consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, and others will fare against Pakistan’s batting line-up.

However, the dominance of Indian bowlers was such that Pakistan struggled to face pacers and spinners alike losing wickets at regular intervals.

With the frontline bowlers doing their job and Pakistan reeling at 78 for 6 in the 12th over, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav turned to his part-time bowler Tilak Varma. And to rub salt in the wound of the Pakistani team, Tilak got a wicket on the first ball getting Shadab Khan caught off Shivam Dube making it 78 for 7.