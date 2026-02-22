IND vs SA | Suryakumar Yadav after crushing defeat in Ahmedabad against South Africa: ‘Lost the game in the powerplay, lost too many wickets’

India captain Suryakumar Yadav rued the lack of partnerships and the early wickets that fell inside the powerplay during the run-chase as the hosts were thrashed by 76 runs in a Super 8s clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Chasing 188, India were never really in the contest in the second half after being reduced to 26/3 in the fifth over. Eventually, they were bowled out for a paltry 111 in the 19th over.

Assessing India’s poor batting performance, Suryakumar said: “Sometimes you have to think if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in that phase, and then we couldn’t have small, small partnerships, which we wanted to have. But then that’s part of the game. We’ll sit back and learn from it, and then come back stronger.”