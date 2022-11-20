scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

‘Another video game innings’, ‘In a league of his own’: Players & fans go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav’s 2nd T20I ton

Suryakumar Yadav became only the second Indian to hit two hundreds in a calendar year.

Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. (AP)

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering hundred to help secure India’s comprehensive 65-run victory in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Yadav, the world’s top-ranked T20 batter, clobbered seven sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 111 off 51 balls to power India to a commanding 191-6 after being put into bat.

New Zealand were bundled out for 126 with skipper Kane Williamson (61) supplying half of the runs before they were bundled out in 18.5 overs.

Yadav raced to a 49-ball hundred and received widespread applause for his knock.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to praise Suryakumar.

“Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him @surya_14kumar,” wrote Kohli as he praised his compatriot.

Here are the some of the other reactions from the world of social media-

Suryakumar Yadav became only the second Indian to hit two hundred in a calendar year, continuing his rich vein of form in the shortest-game format.

