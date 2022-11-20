‘Another video game innings’, ‘In a league of his own’: Players & fans go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav’s 2nd T20I ton

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering hundred to help secure India’s comprehensive 65-run victory in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Yadav, the world’s top-ranked T20 batter, clobbered seven sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 111 off 51 balls to power India to a commanding 191-6 after being put into bat.

New Zealand were bundled out for 126 with skipper Kane Williamson (61) supplying half of the runs before they were bundled out in 18.5 overs.

Yadav raced to a 49-ball hundred and received widespread applause for his knock.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to praise Suryakumar.

“Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him @surya_14kumar,” wrote Kohli as he praised his compatriot.

Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

Here are the some of the other reactions from the world of social media-

TAKE A BOW! 🙌 Suryakumar Yadav brings up his second T20I hundred 💥 Watch the #NZvIND series live on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/nfullD65Ww — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2022

Congratulations for 111 (51) love to watch @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wJm04kqlsp — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 20, 2022

Easily the best T20 batsman in the world SKY #INDVNZ — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is box office….incredible batting!#NZvsIND — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) November 20, 2022

Wow .. @surya_14kumar !!! Not many better in the World at the moment … #NZvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 20, 2022

Surya ☀️ can bat on any planet… 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav became only the second Indian to hit two hundred in a calendar year, continuing his rich vein of form in the shortest-game format.