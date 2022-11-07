Suryakumar Yadav hits sixes even off good deliveries: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan swashbuckling batter Shahid Afridi has said that Suryakumar Yadav has a unique skill set for hitting sixes. Afridi’s comments came after Suryakumar blasted an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls in the 71-run trouncing on Sunday.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi said,” He (Suryakumar) has come to the Indian team after playing over 250 (domestic) matches. He knows his game. He hits sixes even off good deliveries. Because he has put a lot of practice behind his game.”

When the anchor of the show brought out a comparison between Pakistan’s Mohd Rizwan and India’s Suryakumar Yadav over their flexibility and variety of shots, Afridi responded, “As a batsman, you will have to develop good shots to become an impactful player. T20 is such a format where you will have to hit sixes all across the ground. More variety of shots you have runs will easily come to your kitty.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan have joined India in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals on Sunday after South Africa crashed out of the tournament after a stunning defeat by the Netherlands. Pakistan, who beat Bangladesh by five wickets at Adelaide Oval to advance, will meet New Zealand in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday and India take on England a day later in Adelaide.