‘Was a bold move’: Ex-India selector on Suryakumar being made India captain ahead of Hardik

When Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the Indian men’s T20 captain after Rohit Sharma stepped down, a lot of eyebrows were raised.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was deemed to be the next captain but the senior selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar decided to appoint Surya as Rohit’s successor.

When asked about the decision, former selection committee member S Sharath labelled it as a ‘bold move’ citing Surya’s success as a T20I captain.

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“The team was not short on leaders. You had Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja. Suryakumar is a great character and a good team man. We thought he would seamlessly take over from Rohit. And he did a terrific job, and didn’t lose a single T20 series. Hardik was also a leader. Sharath told the Indian Express in an exclusive interview. “The credit should go to Ajit for making the right call. He took that bold decision. When we pick a team, we have to name a captain,” he added further.