Harbhajan Singh questions selectors, backs Suryakumar Yadav

A day after Suryakumar Yadav was named in the India A squad for the New Zealand tour, spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the national selectors for overlooking the 29-year-old’s talent despite the latter getting big scores in the domestic circuit.

Accusing the selectors of roping in their favourite players, the cricketer in a tweet asked what are the rules of the selection process.

“I keep wondering what’s wrong @surya_14kumar hv done ? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team india india/A india /B why different rules for different players ???” Harbhajan tweeted on Tuesday.

A report in PTI stated, that the Mumbai batsman admitted that the thought of a national senior team call-up kept on coming up and it sometimes becomes difficult to stay grounded.

“Yes, my ultimate goal is to play for India. However at the same time, you’ve got to stay in the present. You’ve got to follow your process, you just can’t think of going there. If you do the small things right, which I’ve been doing lately, that (national team selection) will automatically come,” Yadav told reporters on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Yadav, who has scored 4920 runs in 73 first-class matches and 2311 runs in 88 list A games, expressed happiness on getting an international series and the opportunity to perform at the India A level.

“The New Zealand series is in my mind but keeping that aside, currently, my full focus is on this (Ranji) game, which is more important,” Yadav said.

