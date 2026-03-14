‘A dream turned into reality’: Suryakumar Yadav on completing five years in international cricket days after leading India to T20 World Cup title

Suryakumar has played a total of 113 T20Is in which he has scored 3272 runs at an average of 36.35 and strike rate of 162.94 with four centuries and 25 half-centuries. (AP Photo)

Suryakumar Yadav’s extraordinary international career turned five on Saturday and the Indian T20I captain marked the occassion with a touching post on his social media handles. Suryakumar made his international debut only at the age of 30 in a T20I against England on March 14, 2021. In the years since, he has become a two-time T20 World Cup winner apart from establishing himself as one of India’s greatest batters of all time in the format.

“5 years ago, a dream turned into reality. Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words… Here’s to many more memories that we’re going to create…” said Suryakumar in the post.