‘Surya bhai, are you kidding me?’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals emotional conversations that led to India’s World Cup win

After India became the first team ever to defend their T20 World Cup title, captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about some behind-the-scenes moments with members of the Indian team. India thumped New Zealand by 96 runs to claim the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thus becoming the only team to claim the title on home soil.

In an interview with broadcaster JioHotstar, Yadav revealed what players like Mohammed Siraj told him when they got to know they were part of the squad.

Siraj was initially not in the India squad, but was called in as a replacement for Harshit Rana. Sanju Samson too was not a regular in the XI, but cemented his place as an opener after grabbing his chance against the West Indies in a must-win Super 8 clash.

“The stories of some players in our World Cup squad have been very inspiring and emotional. If you talk about Siraj, I called him a few days before the tournament. He was sitting with his friends, wearing a cap and eating food. I told him Harshit Rana is injured, you have to join the squad. He said, ‘Surya bhai, are you kidding me?’ That was his first reaction,” Yadav told JioHotstar.

“When I called Ishan Kishan just before our selection meeting, I told him, ‘Chotu, will you help us win the World Cup?’ He said, ‘Surya bhaiya, just trust me and have faith in me.’ The way Ishan has walked the talk has been a lovely story. Sanju Samson did not start the tournament. He came in the middle and said one thing: ‘You just tell me what I can do for the team.’ That is the biggest blessing. Players like these, from number 1 to 15, everyone has a different story. And Jasprit Bumrah, I have called him a national treasure. He does the same thing every day. Bumrah knows he is the best in the business. But still, he does not allow any complacency to enter. I think that shows a lot of character.”

Yadav was also asked how he had motivated Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy through tough times during the tournament. Sharma went through a slump but with the Indian team management persisting with him till the final, he smashed a half century to give India a flying start against New Zealand. Chakaravarthy too ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker along with Bumrah.

“I was constantly having conversations with Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy throughout the T20 World Cup. I told them one thing, it is not necessary that you will perform well in every game. Performance is not guaranteed. After one year of hard work, sometimes a small dip in form happens. It is very important to respect that too. Because this is sport,” Yadav said.

“You will see more failures than success. So respecting that time is important. When you respect that time and take two steps back, it is like a bow and arrow. When you pull the arrow back, it does not mean life is pushing you back. It means it is going to launch you for something big. I told both the world number ones, Abhishek and Varun, that you are made for the big stage. No matter what happens. Even if you don’t perform well in seven games, it is okay. If we reach the final, you will play and dominate. It was written in their destiny that both would perform well in the final. And it happened. They did not stop working hard. Abhishek and Varun were always disciplined and stayed put to cricket. They got their reward in the final,” Yadav added.