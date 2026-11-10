First 2 months were very difficult: Surya opens up on getting dropped from India

Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that getting dropped from the team after leading them to a T20 World Cup title was tough but he has now rediscovered his love and passion for the game. “Post the T20 World Cup win it has been a little difficult. I don’t want to run away from that fact. If you are not honest with yourself, it is very difficult to lead a happy life,” Suryakumar said during a T20 Mumbai League Celebration of Champions event.

“To be very honest, it (not being part of the team) has been very difficult. But at the same time, during the IPL, I was blessed with a baby girl in May. The focus shifted completely towards her. The last few months, since she was born, have been very beautiful. The first two months, though, were very difficult. But then I thought, why not go back to thinking about how I was before? “How I started my cricket? All I used to think about was playing age-group cricket for Mumbai and eventually representing Mumbai in First-Class cricket,” he added.