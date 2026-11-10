First 2 months were very difficult: Surya opens up on getting dropped from India

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Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that getting dropped from the team after leading them to a T20 World Cup title was tough but he has now rediscovered his love and passion for the game. “Post the T20 World Cup win it has been a little difficult. I don’t want to run away from that fact. If you are not honest with yourself, it is very difficult to lead a happy life,” Suryakumar said during a T20 Mumbai League Celebration of Champions event.
“To be very honest, it (not being part of the team) has been very difficult. But at the same time, during the IPL, I was blessed with a baby girl in May. The focus shifted completely towards her. The last few months, since she was born, have been very beautiful. The first two months, though, were very difficult. But then I thought, why not go back to thinking about how I was before? “How I started my cricket? All I used to think about was playing age-group cricket for Mumbai and eventually representing Mumbai in First-Class cricket,” he added.
Surya also said that talking to his wife, Devisha Shetty, also helped him decide his next course of action.
“I sat down and thought about all these things and started chatting with my wife. She said the same thing – I needed to bring back the love and passion for the game that I had when I was a 15-year-old kid, who wanted to represent Mumbai in Under-15 cricket,” Suryakumar said.
“So, that’s what I started thinking about, and I am now following the same things I did 10-15 years ago. I am training again, following the same passion and the same love for the game. Everything is back to normal now. When you start thinking about it and focus on playing this sport, you want to do well for your team and your family. Things change completely, and that’s what I am doing right now. The main goal is what I used to think about before: win games for Mumbai and win the championship for Mumbai,” he added.
Surya’s last match for India came in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026, a game which India won by 96 runs. He will next be in action for Mumbai as he leads the state team in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.