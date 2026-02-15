‘I think this is for India’: Suryakumar Yadav dedicates win to his country as IND thrash Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the latest win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup to his country, also praising batter Ishan Kishan for his blistering 77 runs which got the Men in Blue out of quite a fix when they batted first vs the Men in Green. Kishan’s innings ultimately was the difference as he guided India to 175/7, a target that proved too steep for Pakistan as they were skittled out for 114, losing by 61 runs.
“I think this (win) is for India. We played the same brand of cricket what we wanted to play. Batting first was better option on this wicket. Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0/1, someone had to take responsibility and the way he took it was amazing. We felt it (the total) was 15 above par. 155 could’ve been a tight game. It was great to see everyone contributing with the ball. We’ll go back, have a good time together as a team and then think about the other games when we take the flight to Ahmedabad,” said Suryakumar.
With this dominant win, India qualified for the Super 8s with ease with one game remaining, against Netherlands on February 18 at Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the spinners’ performance was not up to the mark.
“Our spinners had an off day. Execution was missing in some parts. We believe in our spinners, they’ve done well in last six months. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay with the bat. In the first innings it was tacky, the ball was gripping as well. The execution was missing with the ball. Pitch played better in the second innings than it did in the first,” said Agha.
Pakistan now find themselves in a must-win situation against Namibia to make the Super 8s.
“In these kind of games, the emotions are always going to be high. Have to deal with it. Have played enough games like that. Have a game in two days time, have to look forward to that. Need to win that game and qualify for the Super Eights. Then it’s a new tournament again,” said Agha.
