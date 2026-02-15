‘I think this is for India’: Suryakumar Yadav dedicates win to his country as IND thrash Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the latest win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup to his country, also praising batter Ishan Kishan for his blistering 77 runs which got the Men in Blue out of quite a fix when they batted first vs the Men in Green. Kishan’s innings ultimately was the difference as he guided India to 175/7, a target that proved too steep for Pakistan as they were skittled out for 114, losing by 61 runs.

“I think this (win) is for India. We played the same brand of cricket what we wanted to play. Batting first was better option on this wicket. Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0/1, someone had to take responsibility and the way he took it was amazing. We felt it (the total) was 15 above par. 155 could’ve been a tight game. It was great to see everyone contributing with the ball. We’ll go back, have a good time together as a team and then think about the other games when we take the flight to Ahmedabad,” said Suryakumar.