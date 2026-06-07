Suryakumar’s touching note for Shreyas: ‘Boys will respond to your ideas’

Suryakumar Yadav may lost captaincy of the Indian T20I team, and possibly his place in it as well, on Saturday but seemed to have no qualms in congratulating Shreyas Iyer, with whom he has shared dressing rooms in domestic cricket for many a year, and wishing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi well ahead of India’s tours of Ireland and England.

Suryakumar’s time as India captain came to an end on Friday with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announcing Iyer as the new incumbent in a role. “Very happy that a Mumbaikar is going to lead in T20I. Wishing you all the luck. Boys are super amazing. They will definitely respond well to your ideas,” said Suryakumar in a post on his Instagram stories along with a pic of him hugging Iyer.