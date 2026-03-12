‘O Shera… Teer Te Taj for bowlers, Baahubali for batters’: Suryakumar Yadav shares how Bollywood music helped India reset after Super 8 loss to South Africa

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed how a 10-minute video montage of Indian batters and bowlers dominating proceedings over the last two years, embedded with mood-lifting Bollywood songs from Baahubali and Kesari 2, helped the side shed their disappointment after the loss to South Africa in the Super 8 stage and set a fresh tone moving forward, which eventually took India to the title.

Suryakumar credited these small moments that make a team stronger, be it the introduction of a ₹10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice by fielding coach T. Dilip or watching your own batting and bowling footage from the video analyst. Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryakumar said, “The people working behind the scenes — fielding coach T Dilip introduced a ₹10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice. After the South Africa game, the video analyst showed us a ten-minute video of the past two years — one reel for the batters set to the Baahubali song, one for the bowlers set to ‘O Shera Teer Te Taj’. These small moments make a team stronger.”