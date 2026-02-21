T20 World Cup | ‘Those who worry about Abhishek Sharma’s form, I worry about them’: Suryakumar Yadav

India's Abhishek Sharma, right, reacts after getting bowled out by Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

With Abhishek Sharma coming into the Super 8s stages not in the best of forms, having scored 3 ducks in three matches he has played, there have been concerns about the Punjab batter heading into a high voltage clash against South Africa on Sunday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, however, dismissed the talks about the 25-year-old’s form, saying the whole team is ready to cover for Abhishek’s performances.

“Those who worry about Abhishek Sharma’s form, I worry about them. Last year, Abhishek covered for us, and this tournament we will cover for Abhishek: Skipper Surya said on Saturday in the pre-match press conference.