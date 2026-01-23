‘I was angry he wasn’t giving me strike’: Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Ishan Kishan’s 76 off 32 balls after India’s 7-wicket win over New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Ishan Kishan produced arguably the finest innings of his T20I career, making 76 off 32 balls to rescue India from 6/2 in their chase of 209 runs and play a pivotal role in their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. The left-hander struck 11 fours and four sixes and put on 122 runs in 48 balls with his captain, Suryakumar Yadav, to drive India’s innings forward and put New Zealand on the backfoot with the ball.
The 35-year-old, who ended as India’s highest run-scorer with 82 off 37 balls, revealed he was unhappy about not getting the strike during the powerplay overs. He also reiterated that he was batting well in the nets and that showed on the field on Friday.
“I was angry he wasn’t giving me strike in the powerplay but I was able to get a hold of the conditions. I’ve been batting well in the nets, had a good break, and had a good practice session before the game too,” he said at the post-match presentation.
He, however, admitted that he had not seen anyone bat the way Kishan did, to take India from 6/2 to 75 runs after the powerplay.
“I don’t know what Ishan had in the afternoon for lunch, but I have never seen someone batting that way at 6 for 2 and ending the powerplay on 60-odd [75]. But that’s what we want for our batters to be able to express themselves,” Surya said.
The right-hander also praised the bowlers for the way they restricted New Zealand to 208 runs in excellent batting conditions and with a wet ball in hand.
“Incredible effort with the ball. When they were 110 for 2, I thought it would be a 230-odd total but all the bowlers chipped in and took responsibility. I am really enjoying what’s happening right now. The mood is happy in the camp and I want to keep them in that space,” he said.
