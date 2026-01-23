‘I was angry he wasn’t giving me strike’: Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Ishan Kishan’s 76 off 32 balls after India’s 7-wicket win over New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Ishan Kishan produced arguably the finest innings of his T20I career, making 76 off 32 balls to rescue India from 6/2 in their chase of 209 runs and play a pivotal role in their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. The left-hander struck 11 fours and four sixes and put on 122 runs in 48 balls with his captain, Suryakumar Yadav, to drive India’s innings forward and put New Zealand on the backfoot with the ball.

The 35-year-old, who ended as India’s highest run-scorer with 82 off 37 balls, revealed he was unhappy about not getting the strike during the powerplay overs. He also reiterated that he was batting well in the nets and that showed on the field on Friday.