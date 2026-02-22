Scripted by captain Surya, Abhishek Sharma delivers India’s match-eve motivational talk

India's Abhishek Sharma, centre, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, interact during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Not only did Suryakumar Yadav troll those who worried about Abhishek Sharma’s batting form, like a combative super-warrior, he handed duties of the motivational talk on match eve to the clearly not under pressure batsman.

In a video released by BCCI, Surya (a great fan of Andaz Apna Apna) is seen urging the team huddle to “bol Nihaal”…with his cheeky smile, while Abhishek Sharma walks towards the huddle like a movie saying, “It’s time to motivate the team, let’s see how it works.”

The Indian team start as home favourites at Ahmedabad, against South Africa who have faced the double wobble against Afghanistan before finally nailing it in two Super Overs, and will be up against 1.2 lakh in the stadium, besides an Indian team that has won 93 percent of its T20 games since the last World Cup.