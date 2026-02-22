Scripted by captain Surya, Abhishek Sharma delivers India’s match-eve motivational talk

The dashing opener was selected to give the motivational talk to scare Super 8 opponents about India's supreme confidence

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:37 AM IST
India's Abhishek Sharma, centre, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, interact during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)India's Abhishek Sharma, centre, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, interact during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Not only did Suryakumar Yadav troll those who worried about Abhishek Sharma’s batting form, like a combative super-warrior, he handed duties of the motivational talk on match eve to the clearly not under pressure batsman.

In a video released by BCCI, Surya (a great fan of Andaz Apna Apna) is seen urging the team huddle to “bol Nihaal”…with his cheeky smile, while Abhishek Sharma walks towards the huddle like a movie saying, “It’s time to motivate the team, let’s see how it works.”

The Indian team start as home favourites at Ahmedabad, against South Africa who have faced the double wobble against Afghanistan before finally nailing it in two Super Overs, and will be up against 1.2 lakh in the stadium, besides an Indian team that has won 93 percent of its T20 games since the last World Cup.

So, expectedly, Abhishek, the poster boy of aggressive cricket walked into the huddle and said, “It’s a sign of a champion team. Let’s keep enjoying each other’s performances. That’s the best thing we are doing right now. The energy we are showing in all the games is fantastic. And we are here to win all the games,” said Abhishek during the team talk, which was shared by the BCCI.” Then he would raise his warcry, used by real troops when heading into combat: ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal (Whoever utters this shall be granted their wish, The true Lord is eternal)’.

Abhishek Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. (AP photo)

Then the camera zoomed into Gautam Gambhir’s punch pleased face as a rare smile escaped his visage.

Surya had earlier said he worries about those worried about Abhishek Sharma’s form, though his string of ducks have hardly been criticised, with most pundits backing him to come good in Super 8s. Ravi Shastri in his own bombastic way had even flipped the script saying opponents would be terrified he hasn’t fired as yet. Mostly bowlers haven’t had to do more than basics, and just make use of his unchanging propensity to hit the ball for a boundary. Those like Sunil Gavaskar have suggested he play a few balls, play himself in, and then switch to battering-mode. Surya himself, had spoken if how he gives himself 4-5 balls cushion to settle in.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But getting Abhishek to give the motivational talk was a masterstroke – it gives the batsman the confidence injection, and it sends out a lean, mean message to upcoming opponents. It also keeps them focussed on Sharma, while Ishan Kishan goes about his casual carnage.

Captain-coach, with a camera in tow, have landed the first punch, though the lines were spoken by the much discussed Abhishek Sharma.

