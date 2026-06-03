BREAKING: Suryakumar removed as India T20 captain, to lose place in team as well

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the trophy after India won the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

Three months after he led India to the T20 World Cup title on home soil, Suryakumar Yadav has been removed as the captain and is unlikely to find a place in the side going forward. This comes ahead of the tours of Ireland and England starting later this month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in consultation with the team management and selection committee, will appoint a new captain for the new cycle.

“The selection committee, BCCI and team management, in consultation with coach Gautam Gambhir, have decided that India should go with a new skipper from here on. Under Surya’s captaincy, the team did win the T20 World Cup but keeping his form and future in mind, they felt it’s time to move on,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.