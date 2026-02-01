‘Surya of 2026, same as Surya of 2025,’ says India captain after 4-1 series win

A 4-1 canter over New Zealand, a personal upturn of form and his team adding deeper gears before the World Cup defence, Suryakumar Yadav was in joyous spirit after the game in Thiruvananthapuram. But he deflected the attention from his own form to the positives his team made in the tournament. “I think in 2025 also it was the same Surya, this is also the same Surya. I was just out of runs. But I am feeling really good, in a good mental space, and very happy with what’s happening around in the team,” he said.

He scored his third half-century of the tournament and the last one was arguably the most frictionless one. Ishan Kishan, though, stole the limelight with a blitzkrieg century. Surya waxed eloquent on him. “We always knew what Ishan Kishan brings to the table. We have seen how he played in domestic cricket just before this series. We always wanted him to bat the same way, and not change his identity. We wanted him to be a game changer. Whenever he batted, and the way he batted in all the games, he has given a strong statement,” he reflected.

“I really enjoyed batting with him and also with Abhishek Sharma since game one. Both of them completely take the opposition out of it. And the pressure is very less on the middle order and the finishers to come,” he pointed out. It makes India a fearsome batting unit, capable of unleashing sheer mayhem. “These 5 games were good prep before we start our World Cup campaign. Me and the boys are very excited for the World Cup,” he said.

ALSO READ | How Ishan Kishan’s brutal hundred solved India’s No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson’s opening spot

Ishan keeping the stumps—unlike his batting, he was clumsy—originated from the pre-series decision of splitting the wicket-keeping duties. “We had decided before the series started that three games would be kept by Sanju Samson and two games would be kept by Ishan. Ishan, unfortunately, missed the last game because of niggle, but he was always going to keep wickets today,” he said.

Tilak, Washington updates

The captain is relieved by the news of the injured Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar steadily regaining their optimal match fitness before the World Cup. “Tilak has been shaping well. So hopefully we should have him soon. I heard he is playing two games in Mumbai on (February) 2nd and 4th. I think two games are enough. He started batting, bowling, fielding and everything. Washy has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon,” he said.

In the terms of the Thiruvananthapuram game, he was satisfied with how the bowlers bounced back from being hit in patches. “ Obviously, it’s a high scoring game when there is heavy dew. There are always batters who will have a plus point and an edge over the bowlers. But it is all about how you come back. The way we came back after 7-8 overs was exemplary. The game is not only won in the power-play. The way they came back, Arshdeep, Varun, Axar and everyone. I was pleased to see,” he said. Arshdeep’s first two overs cost 40 runs, but he conceded only 11 in the last two and nabbed four wickets to complete a five-wicket haul.

“Yes, we put 260-265 on board. But at the same time, you always want to be having your A game on a ground like this. But the wicket was beautiful. It became even better with the dew, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely,” Surya said.

Story continues below this ad

Arshdeep learned the virtues of staying in the game, he said after the game. “It was a great learning for me to stay in the game. That was the message from the coaching staff. It’s just for the camera that I look calm,” he said, chuckling.

“Lately, I’ve been going for runs consistently, and I’m trying to stay in the game with Morne’s help. I enjoyed some of the shots Finn (Allen) played, but I could’ve planned better. They were always going to come hard. Happy with individual performances, but the perfect team game hasn’t come. Hope that comes in the World Cup,” he added.