Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Rizwan remain top 2 in ICC rankings for T20Is

In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav continued to be the top-ranked Indian batter in the shortest format, holding on to his second spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar, who finished India’s recent T20I series at home against South Africa as the leading run-scorer, is on 838 points, behind Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The 32-year-old is the lone Indian batter in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings for batting.

The top three in the batting rankings remain intact with Rizwan, Suryakumar and Babar Azam holding onto their rankings.

Top order batsman KL Rahul and Virat Kohli occupy the 13th and 14th spots while skipper Rohit Sharma is 16th.

Kiwi star Devon Conway, the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20I tri-series between New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh in New Zealand, jumped into the top five after consistent performances in the series.

Conway made an unbeaten 70 against Bangladesh and another unbeaten 49 against Pakistan in the following game to leapfrog Aaron Finch and Dawid Malan and make it to the top five with 760 rating points.

South Africa middle-order batter Aiden Markram is at No.4 with 777 points.

Elsewhere in ODI rankings Dhawan, Kohli and Rohit have dropped down places.

Shikhar Dhawan dropped down by six places to number 17.

Kohli dropped to seventh and Rohit dropped to eighth in the rankings after missing the three match ODI series in home against South Africa

Shreyas Iyer is in top 50 at 33rd spot after his impressive ton at Ranchi in the second ODI and Sanju Samson entered top 100 rankings after his heroics in loosing cause in the first ODI in Lucknow.

Kuldeep Yadav gained seven places to get into the top 25 after a four-wicket haul in the third ODI in Delhi.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to be India’s top-ranked bowler at number 10 while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is 20th.