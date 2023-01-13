‘Surpassing Tendulkar’s Test records is the real pursue for Kohli’: Sanjay Manjrekar

“It’s Sachin’s Test hundreds that are going to be a big mountain for Kohli to climb. He (Kohli) is an all-time great in this format (ODI); not saying that he is not a Test match great. Tendulkar’s real greatness was 51 Test hundreds. That’s the one which is going to be a real pursue for him and I hope he carries that aspiration and gets there,” former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was also Tendulkar’s Mumbai and India teammate said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show.

With every international century, Virat Kohli progresses towards equalling master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 Test tons. Kohli brought up his 45th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. He is now only five centuries behind Tendulkar for most hundreds in the 50-over format.

Between 2008 and 2013, Kohli and Tendulkar played a significant amount of cricket together. However, it wasn’t until Sachin’s retirement that Kohli truly established himself as one of the greatest batters in history. In addition, Kohli has a chance to break some of Tendulkar’s records for most runs scored by an Indian batter in away ODIs and abroad in a specific nation.

With at least two more years left in Kohli’s international career, one can only hope that the batter equals or even moves past his idol’s record and with 2023 being the World Cup year India will get to play many ODIs and King Kohli will eye-shattering records.