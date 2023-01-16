‘Surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun’: Rishabh Pant shares first update since road accident

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant took to Twitter to share update regarding his surgery after his road accident last month.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

Pant further added, “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field.”

The 25-year-old was airlifted from from Dehradun to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai earlier this month for further treatment on his ligament tear and it is expected that his recovery will take a minimum of six months time.

A top BCCI official, who is the point person in touch with the board’s medical experts, had said to this newspaper that Pant’s ligament tear is similar to the one that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered last year.

“Every player’s body is different but looking at his (Pant) report, our doctors say the ligament injury is like the one Jadeja suffered. As per the reports we received from Dehradun, we were told that Pant would need surgery as early as possible. It looks like he will take more than four months to recover,” the official had told The Indian Express.

Pant had met with a road accident on December 30 while he was on the way to his home in Roorkee and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.

“Rishabh is a very important player and we have been closely monitoring his situation. I have decided that BCCI will take care of his medical expenses and we will airlift Pant today (Wednesday) to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for further treatment. The BCCI will take care of Pant’s medical expenses and provide all help,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told The Indian Express earlier this year.

Shortly afterwards, the BCCI had also issued an official statement on Pant’s further treatment, “He will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.”

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” the statement further mentioned.