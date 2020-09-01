Suresh Raina’s cousin dies from injuries sustained in attack by robbers

Suresh Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar, 58, suffered head injuries died on the spot, according to police. (Express Photo by Kevin D'Souza)

A cousin of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Punjab’s Pathankot, days after the his relatives were attacked by robbers, police said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police formed a four-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the attack.

The move came after Raina took to Twitter on Tuesday, demanding a probe into the incident, in which his uncle and cousin died.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too assured the cricketer that those behind the brutal attack will be brought to justice.

The attack by robbers had taken place in Pathankot’s Tharyal village on the night intervening August 19 and 20.

According to police, three to four members of the notorious “Kale Kachhewala” gang attacked them while they was sleeping on the terrace of their house.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, 58, suffered head injuries died on the spot, according to police.

Kaushal Kumar, 32, the elder son of Ashok, died on Monday night at a private hospital, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said.

Police said Ashok’s wife Asha Devi is critical while their second son Apin, 28, is out of danger. ?The second son has undergone surgery for an injury to his jaw,” Khurana said.

Ashok’s mother Satya Devi, 80, has been discharged from hospital.

The four-member SIT will be headed by Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar with SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Prabhjot Singh Virk and Dhar Kalan DSP Ravinder Singh as members.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Ishwar Singh has been tasked with the day-to-day supervision of the investigation while Parmar has been authorised to co-opt any other police officer(s) posted in the state for expeditious investigation, said DGP Dinkar Gupta.

