Suresh Raina says he can fill No. 4 gap in Indian team ahead of World T20

Out of favour Indian batting allrounder Suresh Raina has not given up on his India dreams and believes that he can fill the much-debated No. 4 spot for the team in the shortest format of the game. Raina, who last played for India against England in 2018, is eyeing a comeback to the national side with two T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021.

“I can be the No. 4 for India. I have batted in that slot before and delivered. I am looking forward to an opportunity with two T20 World Cups coming up,” the 32-year-old told The Hindu on Thursday.

The No. 4 batting spot has been a topic of hot discussion for Team India over the last two years. While Ambati Rayudu occupied the spot for some time, Vijay Shankar was handed the responsibility just before the World Cup. But after Shankar was injured during the tournament, Rishabh Pant was has been batting at the position.

However, Pant has been facing harsh criticism from several quarters for his performances. He has been accused of poor shot selection and not valuing his wicket. Raina, who has scored 5,615 ODI and 1,605 T20I runs, believes the 21-year-old appears to be confused at the moment and someone needs to sit down and talk with him.

“Someone needs to talk to him as MS Dhoni would do to players. Cricket is a mental game and Pant has to be backed to play his attacking brand of cricket. Right now he seems to be playing under instructions and it is not working,” he added.

The left-handed batter, who is considered one of the most energetic fielders, also said Dhoni has a lot to offer to Indian cricket and can prove to be a worthy asset for the team in next year’s World T20.