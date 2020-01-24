My T20 World Cup hopes depend on my performance in IPL: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has over 5000 runs in IPL. (PTI/File Photo) Suresh Raina has over 5000 runs in IPL. (PTI/File Photo)

It’s been almost two years since Suresh Raina donned the Indian jersey, however, the middle-order batsman still counts himself as one of the probables to make the cut for the ICC World T20s, which is slated to be held in Australia later this year.

In an interview with The Times Of India, the 33-year-old said that the upcoming Indian Premier League season will determine if he can still crawl his way back into the Indian team for the World T20s.

“I have always enjoyed my cricket, irrespective of where I play. I have not set any targets right now. If I am able to do well in the IPL, I will be able to understand how I am shaping up. I have played enough to know what the situation demands. So my T20 World Cup hopes depend on my performance in the IPL. If I can make my knee strong and have a good IPL, then I know that I have another 2-3 years of cricket left in me. There are two back-to-back T20 World Cups. I have done well in T20 cricket,” Raina said.

Earlier in September last year, the out of favour middle-order batsman said he had not given up hopes on making a comeback into the international circuit. He had then said that he believes that he can fill the much-debated No. 4 spot for the team in the shortest format of the game.

Raina last played for India against England in 2018.

