Suresh Raina issues statement after being released on bail

Suresh Raina’s management team released a statement following his arrest from a club in Mumbai’s Andheri early Tuesday morning for violating Covid-19 norms.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” Raina’s statement read.

“Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

Senior inspector of Sahar Police Station S Mane had said earlier on Tuesday, “A raid was conducted around 2.30 am at the Dragonfly Club near Mumbai airport. We found that the guests and those operating the club were not following lockdown measures, like wearing masks or observing social distancing. We arrested 34 persons that included seven staff members.”

The officer confirmed that they arrested Raina under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant) and 269 (acts in a way that could spread an infection) among others. Since the sections were bailable, they were released immediately.

In the backdrop of a new strain of the coronavirus emerging in the United Kingdom, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to impose a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state starting Tuesday night. The curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till January 5.

All shops, barring essential services like medical stores, will have to shut down by 11 pm. All non-essential travel will not be allowed after 11 pm. The state will deploy police on the road to ensure compliance. More than five people cannot assemble outside during the specified hours.

