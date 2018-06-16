Suresh Raina replaces Ambati Rayudu for England ODIs

Suresh Raina has been called back for England ODIs. (Source: File Photo) Suresh Raina has been called back for England ODIs. (Source: File Photo)

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has called Suresh Raina for the ODI series against England. The left-handed batsman will be replacing his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ambati Rayudu as he failed the Yo yo test held at NCA, Bengaluru on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Rayudu became the second player to get out of the team after failing the Yo yo test. Mohammad Shami was earlier dropped from the test squad that faced Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Bengaluru due to the same reason.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs in England. They will play the first match at Trent Bridge on Jue 12 while the second and third will take place at Lord’s and Leeds on June 14 and 17 respectively. Raina last played for India in an ODI back in 2015 against South Africa where he scored 12 runs.

Rayudu on the other side had appeared for the Indian team in ODI in 2016 against Zimbabwe and was called back in the team on the basis of his performance in the Indian Premier League that CSK won.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

