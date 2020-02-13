Suresh Raina picks MS Dhoni as the best captain India ever had

Suresh Raina picked MS Dhoni as India’s best ever captain (PTI file photo) Suresh Raina picked MS Dhoni as India’s best ever captain (PTI file photo)

Experienced campaigner Suresh Raina feels that T20 World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011-winning captain MS Dhoni is the best captain India ever had. Raina lauded his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper who has also won the IPL title three times despite two-year ban on the franchise.

“I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room,” the 33-year-old said on ‘The Super Kings show’ on Star Sports Tamil.

There is a big question on Dhoni’s return to the limited-overs circuit since his break post World Cup 2019 semi-final heartbreak against runner-ups New Zealand. Dhoni is set to be back on the field as IPL action is expected to begin on March 23. The southpaw urged the CSK fans to jampack the MA Chidambaran stadium in every home game.

“We have all the seats available. Hopefully, we’ll have more fans now so that there is it will be more energy on the field,” the out-of-favour batsman said.

Explained: Why BCCI’s denial of contract to Dhoni does not mean he’s over

Raina, the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history also talked about the new recruits in the squad. “This year we have a lot of new talent in our team. Piyush (Chawla) is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has been bowling really well for them. So, I think we have a lot of mixture of youngsters and seniors.”

