scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Top news

Suresh Raina offers help for promotion of cricket in rural Jammu and Kashmir

Suresh Raina, whose father hails from Kashmir, said he wanted to promote the game in rural schools and colleges and his aim was to hunt for talented sportsmen in the rural areas of J&K.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 26, 2020 2:30:27 pm
Suresh Raina, Raina rural cricket in KashmirSuresh Raina said in a letter he addressed to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh. (FILE)

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has come up with an offer for the promotion of rural cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

The left-handed batsman, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, said in a letter he addressed to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh.

It said: “I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for the underprivileged children from the state of Jammu & Kashmir to shape their career in cricket”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 33-year-old cricketer said he wanted to promote the game in rural schools and colleges and his aim was to hunt for talented sportsmen in the rural areas of J&K.

Raina, who is now in UAE for the OPL 2020, also said in the letter, “Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mold a group of individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation.”

Raina has a deep connection with J&K as his Trilok Chand hails from Rainawari area of Kashmir. His mother, is from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. However, his family settled in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

James Anderson makes history in rain-hit drawn Test against Pakistan
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 26: Latest News