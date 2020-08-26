Suresh Raina offers help for promotion of cricket in rural Jammu and Kashmir

Suresh Raina said in a letter he addressed to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh. (FILE)

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has come up with an offer for the promotion of rural cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

The left-handed batsman, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, said in a letter he addressed to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Anantnag Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh.

It said: “I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for the underprivileged children from the state of Jammu & Kashmir to shape their career in cricket”.

The 33-year-old cricketer said he wanted to promote the game in rural schools and colleges and his aim was to hunt for talented sportsmen in the rural areas of J&K.

Raina, who is now in UAE for the OPL 2020, also said in the letter, “Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mold a group of individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation.”

Raina has a deep connection with J&K as his Trilok Chand hails from Rainawari area of Kashmir. His mother, is from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. However, his family settled in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

