Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators, to play in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former India player Suresh Raina has joined Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise Deccan Gladiators, the official Twitter handle of the league announced on Tuesday.

“World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators. One of India’s all time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can’t wait,” the tweet read.

Along with Raina, the Gladiators boasts the talents of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Odean Smith and Taskin Ahmed.

World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators 🙌🇮🇳 One of India's all time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can't wait 🔥#InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/7FGP5TWk89 — T10 League (@T10League) November 1, 2022

Back in September, Raina had announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. It was also stated that he will play in T20 leagues in South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE. Recently, he played for the India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is in an international career spanning 13 years. He also had the honour of captaining the team briefly. Raina mustered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to slam hundreds in all three formats of the game and his centuries were scored outside India.