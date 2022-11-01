scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators, to play in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Along with Raina, the Gladiators boasts the talents of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Odean Smith and Taskin Ahmed.

RainaBack in September, Raina had announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. (File)

Former India player Suresh Raina has joined Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise Deccan Gladiators, the official Twitter handle of the league announced on Tuesday.

“World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators. One of India’s all time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can’t wait,” the tweet read.

Along with Raina, the Gladiators boasts the talents of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Odean Smith and Taskin Ahmed.

Back in September, Raina had announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. It was also stated that he will play in T20 leagues in South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE. Recently, he played for the India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is in an international career spanning 13 years. He also had the honour of captaining the team briefly. Raina mustered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to slam hundreds in all three formats of the game and his centuries were scored outside India.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:06:59 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra woman loses Rs 15.22 lakh after clicking ‘work from home’ ad on Facebook

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 01: Latest News