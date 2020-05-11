‘Allow players who don’t have BCCI contracts to play in overseas leagues’: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina strongly feels that the non-contracted cricketers who are on the radar of BBL clubs should be allowed to participate in the tournament. (Express Archive) Suresh Raina strongly feels that the non-contracted cricketers who are on the radar of BBL clubs should be allowed to participate in the tournament. (Express Archive)

India batsman Suresh Raina wants that the country’s cricket governing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to soften its stance, allowing cricketers to participate in cricket leagues across the world, including the Big Bash League.

The current guidelines laid by BCCI restrict active Indian male cricketers from participating in foreign competitions, regardless of whether they have a national contract or are close to national selection.

The Uttar Pradesh based cricketer strongly feels that the non-contracted cricketers who are on the radar of BBL clubs should be allowed to participate in the tournament.

“I hope the BCCI can get together with the ICC or with franchises and allow players who don’t have BCCI contracts to play in overseas leagues,” Raina was quoted as saying in a report on cricket.com.au.

“Yusuf (Pathan), myself, Robin Uthappa – a lot of quality players (could) … go overseas and learn a lot. We aren’t in the BCCI contracts list, some of us don’t have IPL contracts. “We aren’t playing international cricket, and the competition in domestic cricket isn’t what it is at the international level. ” he added.

Pravin Tambe, the oldest player to bag a contract in the IPL auction at 48, was disqualified to play for Kolkata Knight Riders as he had featured in the T10 league in Sharjah in 2018.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also stepped back from participating in ‘The Hundred’ as he chose to remain with Chennai Super Kings. There was some flutter created as Harbhajan’s name was included in Players’ Draft at a base price of GBP 100,000 for this ambitious project but being an active cricketer, the BCCI rules would not have allowed him to play without a formal announcement of retirement.

Among the female cricketers India women’s cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are among those who have featured in the Rebel WBBL in Australia.

