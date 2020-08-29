CSK’s Suresh Raina returns to India, will remain unavailable for IPL 2020

Suresh Raina followed MS Dhoni into retirement as both took the cricket world by surprise on August 15. (FILE)

In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign for the Indian Premier League 2020, middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has returned to India due to personal reasons.

Raina, who travelled with the squad to Dubai after a six-day training in Chennai with captain MS Dhoni, will be missing the entire season of IPL 2020.

According to the CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time”.

The news came a day after several members of the CSK contingent, including an India medium-pacer, tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai. The Indian Express understands that apart from the India seamer, who plays in the shorter formats, a few net bowlers, some members of the digital/social media team and a CSK team official, too, have tested positive.

The Chennai-based franchise were scheduled to start training from Friday, but it is learnt that following the latest development, the team has deferred it until September 1. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for 14 days outside the bio-bubble.

Unless you can confirm what the ‘personal’ reasons are, it’s damn unprofessional to speculate. Don’t try joining the dots that might not exist. Thoughts and prayers with Raina and family….and it won’t be a bad idea to respect someone’s privacy for once. 🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 29, 2020

Heart goes out to @ImRaina who is having to miss out on the #Dream11IPL for personal reasons. Having spoken to him recently on @cricbuzz, I know how desperate he was to do well. Huge blow to @ChennaiIPL. They have the resources to recover but then Raina and CSK are so intertwined — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 29, 2020

The 33-year-old, who announced his international retirement on August 15 along with MS Dhoni, travelled with the team to Dubai on August 21. The members of the squads are in isolation.

IPL 2020 starts on September 19 and was moved to UAE this year due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

