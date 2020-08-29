scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
CSK’s Suresh Raina returns to India, will remain unavailable for IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan has issued a statement on Suresh Raina's return to India citing personal reasons.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 29, 2020 11:58:56 am
Suresh Raina out of IPL 2020, IPL 2020 Suresh Raina, Suresh Raina out of IPL 2020, Raina out of IPLSuresh Raina followed MS Dhoni into retirement as both took the cricket world by surprise on August 15. (FILE)

In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign for the Indian Premier League 2020, middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has returned to India due to personal reasons.

Raina, who travelled with the squad to Dubai after a six-day training in Chennai with captain MS Dhoni, will be missing the entire season of IPL 2020.

According to the CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time”.

The news came a day after several members of the CSK contingent, including an India medium-pacer, tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai. The Indian Express understands that apart from the India seamer, who plays in the shorter formats, a few net bowlers, some members of the digital/social media team and a CSK team official, too, have tested positive.

The Chennai-based franchise were scheduled to start training from Friday, but it is learnt that following the latest development, the team has deferred it until September 1. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for 14 days outside the bio-bubble.

The 33-year-old, who announced his international retirement on August 15 along with MS Dhoni, travelled with the team to Dubai on August 21. The members of the squads are in isolation.

IPL 2020 starts on September 19 and was moved to UAE this year due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

