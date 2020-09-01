‘Will bring guilty to justice’: Capt Amarinder Singh to Suresh Raina on attack

Suresh Raina had earlier tweeted an appeal to the Amarinder Singh government seeking an investigation into the "horrible" murders. (Source: File)

After Suresh Raina revealed on social media that he lost his uncle and cousin to an attack at their Pathankot residence, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh offered his condolences to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman and said that a special investigation team will probe the brutal attack.

After his return from the Indian Premier League (IPL) training camp in the UAE, Raina had made an appeal to the Amarinder Singh government seeking an investigation into the “horrible” murders.

Revealing details of the crime that also left his aunt and cousin severely injured, Raina wrote, “I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb.”

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

The 78-year-old Chief Minister tweeted on Tuesday evening that the special investigation team (SIT) “will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice”.

“Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice,” said the caption.

Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 1, 2020

According to PTI, Raina’s relatives were attacked by three-four men of a local gang at their Pathankot house on August 20. Apart from Raina’s uncle and cousin, the robbers attacked his aunt, another cousin and his uncle’s 80-year-old mother.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, 58, suffered head injuries and died on the spot, according to police. Kaushal Kumar, 32, the elder son of Ashok, died on Monday night at a private hospital.

Last week, Raina pulled out of the upcoming 13th edition of IPL, which kicks off from September 19th, stating “personal reasons”. “We have a lot of respect for him… a lot of regard and affection for all that he has done. CSK will always stand by him,” CSK owner N Srinivasan told The Indian Express on Monday evening.

The southpaw had also announced his retirement from international cricket last month on August 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd