‘Hard work has paid off’: Suresh Raina on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently made his return to the Indian team after an extended period on the sidelines with the veteran pacer included in the T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Former India batter Suresh Raina was all praises for the player, saying that hard work always pays off.

“Congratulations to Bhuvi. He has done a great job in recent times. He has played domestic cricket. I spoke to him. I met him. He is a busy cricketer. Hard work has paid off; it always pays off. At the age of 36, he has shown character. He has been a very disciplined bowler. He has been a very process-oriented guy. He has worked really hard on his body. I hope he does very well when he goes to New Zealand. Best wishes to him,” Raina said.