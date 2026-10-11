‘Hard work has paid off’: Suresh Raina on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India comeback

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently made his return to the Indian team after an extended period on the sidelines with the veteran pacer included in the T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Former India batter Suresh Raina was all praises for the player, saying that hard work always pays off.
“Congratulations to Bhuvi. He has done a great job in recent times. He has played domestic cricket. I spoke to him. I met him. He is a busy cricketer. Hard work has paid off; it always pays off. At the age of 36, he has shown character. He has been a very disciplined bowler. He has been a very process-oriented guy. He has worked really hard on his body. I hope he does very well when he goes to New Zealand. Best wishes to him,” Raina said.
It is close to four years since Bhuvneshwar last played for India. It was not a case of him suddenly losing his place: his last Test was in January 2018, his last ODI in January 2022, and by November that year he was out of the T20I set-up as well. In the domestic circuit, his appearances of late have been limited to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and the IPL, where he has bowled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to successive titles.
Bhuvneshwar has been a revelation in the last two Indian Premier League seasons, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win consecutive titles with 48 wickets in 30 matches. India’s bowling has often struggled when Jasprit Bumrah isn’t available, and his absence was severely felt in the T20I series in England in July, when the visitors conceded 808 runs in 72.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.09.
The decision to include Bhuvneshwar was taken during a selection meeting held earlier this week at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, where the interim head of the selection committee, Pragyan Ojha, along with secretary Devajit Saikia and other selectors, finalised the T20I and India A squads. Bhuvneshwar’s return is seen as a major boost for India’s white-ball bowling attack, particularly given his expertise in swinging the new ball and his effectiveness during the powerplay overs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.