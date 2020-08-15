After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

Suresh Raina pictured during the 2016 T20 World Cup (Express File Photo)

Suresh Raina has followed MS Dhoni in announcing his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Raina last played in Indian colours in a series in England in July 2018.

Both CSK captain Dhoni and CSK vice-captain Raina were pictured reaching Chennai earlier this week for an IPL training camp, before the players leave for the 2020 IPL being held in the UAE. Both are expected to play the IPL.

Dhoni announced in an Instagram post on Saturday evening that he was retiring. Raina followed with a similar post less than an hour later.

Raina has 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. He was the 12th Indian debutant to score a Test century on doubt but his Test career was outshone by his limited-overs career.

Raina was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under Dhoni.

