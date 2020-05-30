Wanted not to give up and make it through: Suresh Raina recalls his 25-ball 87 carnage vs KXIP

Suresh Raina raced to the second-fastest fifty in IPL in just 16 balls. (Source: PTI) Suresh Raina raced to the second-fastest fifty in IPL in just 16 balls. (Source: PTI)

May 30 is one of the most memorable dates in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Virender Sehwag was at his vintage best to take Kings XI Punjab to their maiden IPL final and to pose a threat to their run, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Suresh Raina had responded with a majestic 25-ball 87.

Riding on Sehwag’s 58-ball 122, Punjab had put 226/6 on board in the second qualifier of the seventh edition of the cash-rich tournament. In reply, the CSK managed 202 for seven which resulted in KXIP vs KKR in the final of the season.

Reliving that daring knock from Raina after six years on Saturday, CSK’s official twitter handle posted, “87 off 25. Not Out of our hearts and minds forever.”

Only thing was running through my mind was not to give up & make it through. So badly wanted to make it to the finals. It will always remain a very special knock for me. #WhistlePodu https://t.co/iiuBfOk5wE — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 30, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Raina said, “Only thing was running through my mind was not to give up & make it through. So badly wanted to make it to the finals. It will always remain a very special knock for me. #WhistlePodu”

Raina raced to the second-fastest fifty in IPL in just 16 balls when he played a lofted shot off Sandeep Sharma’s bowling over covers for a six. In six overs, CSK were placed at 100 for two with Raina hitting 87 of those from 25 balls with the help of 12 fours and six awe-inspiring sixes.

However, Raina was run out on the first ball after the powerplay overs. Brendon McCullum called for a run but George Bailey found Raina short of the crease with a direct hit.

