West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Suranga Lakmal to lead visitors in Dinesh Chandimal’s absence

Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri lanka in Dinesh Chandimal’s absence against West Indies. (Source: PTI) Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri lanka in Dinesh Chandimal’s absence against West Indies. (Source: PTI)

The Sri Lanka Cricket board (SLC) have appointed fast bowler Suranga Lakmal as the stand-in captain for the third Test against West Indies in absence of Dinesh Chandimal. Chandimal will miss the third Test after his appeal against the ball-tampering suspension was rejected. This third Test, starting Saturday, would be the first day-night Test in the Caribbean islands.

Chandimal along with coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha had previously admitted for breaching the “spirit of cricket” conduct by refusing to play for two hours in St. Lucia. Chandimal was found guilty by match referee Javagal Srinath of changing the condition of the ball.

“The original decision of the ICC match referee Srinath, handing Chandimal the maximum punishment available under the code, i.e. two suspension points and a fine of 100 percent of his match fee, will stand,” cricket’s governing body had said in a statement.

“Chandimal will therefore miss the day/night Barbados Test. Furthermore, and because two suspension points correspond to four demerit points, these will remain on Chandimal’s disciplinary record.”

The ICC, in accordance with Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, had appointed The Hon Michael Beloff QC as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction. Beloff had been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear Chandimal’s against the match refree’s decision for changing the condition of the ball. “As per Article 5.2.3, he will use Friday’s hearing in that appeal to hold a preliminary hearing to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges.”

Sri Lanka trail the three-match Test series 0-1.

