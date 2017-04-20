Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against MS Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu

The complaint was filed by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath who had alleged that Dhoni was seen on the cover of a business magazine as Lord Vishnu. (Source: PTI) The complaint was filed by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath who had alleged that Dhoni was seen on the cover of a business magazine as Lord Vishnu. (Source: PTI)

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday quashed a criminal complaint filed against former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu in a magazine cover.

The complaint was filed by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath who had alleged that Dhoni was seen on the cover of a business magazine as Lord Vishnu, holding several things, including a shoe in his hands.

SC quashed criminal complaint filed agnst cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu in a magazine cover pic.twitter.com/kdXD1NWrAx — ANI (@ANI_news) 20 April 2017

Earlier, the court had also stayed the operation of the order of Karnataka High Court which had refused to stall the criminal proceedings against him. Dhoni had filed the Special Leave Petition challenging the Karnataka HC order

