Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against MS Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu

Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against MS Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu

The complaint was filed against Mahendra Singh Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu in a magazine cover.

Published: April 20, 2017 3:30:20 pm
ms dhoni, dhoni, dhoni t20, dhoni ipl, dhoni rps, rising pune supergiant, ipl 2017, ipl 10, sports news, ipl news, sports news, cricket news, indian express The complaint was filed by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath who had alleged that Dhoni was seen on the cover of a business magazine as Lord Vishnu. (Source: PTI)
Top News

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday quashed a criminal complaint filed against former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu in a magazine cover.

The complaint was filed by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath who had alleged that Dhoni was seen on the cover of a business magazine as Lord Vishnu, holding several things, including a shoe in his hands.

Earlier, the court had also stayed the operation of the order of Karnataka High Court which had refused to stall the criminal proceedings against him. Dhoni had filed the Special Leave Petition challenging the Karnataka HC order

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 