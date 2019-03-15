SC sets aside life ban on Sreesanth: A timeline of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the BCCI to reconsider the lifetime ban imposed on former fast bowler S Sreesanth for his role in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

Advertising

The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan set aside the life ban on Sreesanth and asked the board to reconsider the quantum of punishment within three months. The apex court, in its ruling, further said that the 35-year-old cricketer should be given an opportunity to be heard by BCCI’s disciplinary committee on the quantum of the punishment.

Here is a timeline of how the entire saga has played out over the years:

May 16, 2013: Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan Royals’ Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan, Ajit Chandila, and alleged bookie Jiju Janardhan along with 10 other bookies. On May 24, CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan is arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of betting, cheating, and conspiracy. The role of Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra also comes under under scanner.

Advertising

September 2013: Sreesanth is handed a life ban by the BCCI for his involvement in the spot-fixing case. His team-mate and Mumbai spinner Ankeet Chavan is also given the same punishment.

July 2015: Two days after the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee issued a two-year ban on IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, a Delhi court exonerates Sreesanth and 35 others—including Chavan and Chandila—in the spot-fixing case.

August 7, 2017: The Kerala High Court quashes the BCCI’s decision to impose a life ban on Sreesanth. The court passes the verdict while allowing a writ filed by Sreesanth challenging the BCCI disciplinary committee’s decision. In its judgment, the court points out that the BCCI has refused to lift the ban despite a Delhi sessions court verdict discharging Sreesanth from a crime registered in connection with the spot-fixing in 2015.

October 17, 2017: The Kerala High Court restores the life ban on cricketer S Sreesanth in response to an appeal filed by the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri against the single-judge verdict which had revoked the ban earlier. In its judgment, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Navniti Prasad Singh notes that the court could not hold the judicial view of the life ban imposed by the cricketing body.

November 3, 2017: Sreesanth says he will approach the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to get the ban revoked. “It is not just about playing for the country, but it is about getting the respect back,” he tells PTI.

Feb 2, 2018: The Supreme Court agrees to hear the appeal filed by Sreesanth against the Kerala High Court verdict on February 5, 2018.

February 5, 2018: The Supreme Court issues notice to the BCCI to respond within four weeks to the petition filed by Sreesanth.

May 15, 2018: The apex court asks the Delhi High Court to decide by the end of July on the appeal filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order discharging all the accused.

August 27, 2018: The Supreme Court decides to hear Sreesanth’s appeal after eight weeks.

December 7, 2018: Sreesanth, in a statement before the Supreme Court bench, says that the life ban sentenced handed to him by the BCCI is “too harsh”. He says that the life ban on cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin—who was accused of being involved in a match-fixing scandal in 2000—was revised, and that the BCCI should do the same in his case.

Jan 30, 2019: The Supreme Court questions Sreesanth about why he didn’t inform the BCCI that he was being approached for alleged spot-fixing in 2013. The apex court observes that Sreesanth’s conduct, who is facing a life ban for his alleged involvement in the sensational spot-fixing scandal, in the entire episode was “not good”.

Advertising

Feb 28, 2019: The bench of Justices Bhushan and K M Joseph reserves its judgment on Sreesanth’s plea .