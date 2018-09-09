Supreme Court dismisses Special Leave Petition challenging validity of DDCA elections

After a landslide win in June, DDCA President Rajat Sharma Sharma spoke about bringing transparency and honesty to DDCA. (File Photo) After a landslide win in June, DDCA President Rajat Sharma Sharma spoke about bringing transparency and honesty to DDCA. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Special Leave Petition challenging the validity of the election process and the results of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Four members of the DDCA had approached the SC challenging the order of the Delhi High Court, which had asked the DDCA to conduct elections. The results of the elections were declared on June 30 and a panel headed by India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma took charge.

“The Honorable Supreme Court was pleased to dismiss the Special Leave Petition at the admission stage itself and refused to interfere in any manner whatsoever,” DDCA panel counsel Saurabh Chadda said. “Another matter which was earlier filed challenging the election process and was listed before the same Court on 07.09.2018 was also withdrawn, thus giving finality to the elections in its entirety. This is a boost for the newly-elected officials,” Chadda added.

The DDCA was run by a court-appointed administrator justice Vikramajit Sen for over a year after an audit report found several cases of embezzlement and illegal transfer of funds by Delhi’s long-standing office-bearers. Justice Sen handed over the charge of the DDCA to the newly elected panel on the day the results were announced.

All 12 members of the Rajat Sharma-led panel had won the elections. After his landslide win in June, Sharma spoke about bringing transparency and honesty to DDCA. “We want a transparent system and our panel has decided to work honestly. We want to give respect to cricketers. They have helped the game grow, they have given to the country whatever they can. Now, it’s our turn to pay them back,” the 61-year-old mediaman turned cricket administrator said.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court approved the draft constitution of the BCCI, which all state units are to follow and register. The DDCA is set to adopt the new constitution later this month.

